Important events in Indore on Sunday 8/Mar/20

'Equal World is Enabled World'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand program was organised in the Janvikas Society, Palada on the theme 'Equal World is Enabled World' in which around 350 women laborer gathered from various cramped settlements of Indore. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, while addressing the women said that women are the incarnation of power. In the Puranas, a woman is said to be more capable than a man, said he.