Important events in Indore on Sunday 8/Mar/20

Faag Utsav celebrated with gaiety
With the blessings of Devkinandan Ji Maharaj and in the presence of Divyesh Kumar ji Maharaj Fag Utsav was celebrated at Hansdas Math, Airport Road on Sunday. Thousands of devotees gathered on the occasion which was followed by community dinner.
Pre-Holi celebration at Arihant College
The festival of Holi was celebrated with great pomp and gaiety at Arihant College. The staff and students got together to play holi with organic colors in the campus. The festival was celebrated with the motive of promoting ‘Tilak Holi’ so the students and Faculty members enjoyed the festival promoting natural colors. On the occasion, Chairman Jayant Kasliwal , secretary Kunal Kasliwal, academic coordinator Dr Vaishali Waikar were present. Arihant Education Group CEO Dr Kavita Kasliwal Kothari addressed the students.
Women celebrate ‘Phoolo wali Holi’
Members of Peenal Bhatt Group celebrated Faag Utsav with great festivities at Brilliant Convention Hall Nakshatra. Everyone danced on evergreen bollywood pick-ups and celebrated Holi with flowers. The chief guests of the event were Rekha, Kiran Gumman and Ruby Saluja.
Saryuparin Brahmin Samaj Mahila Samiti
Saryuparin Brahmin Samaj Mahila Samiti organised a ceremony to felicitate the women of Brahmin Samaj on the occasion of Women's Day on Sunday. In which Pratiksh Nair famous as Malwi Bhabhi and differently abled girl Mansi Pandey gave beautiful performances. All the members administered oath to use organic colour on Faag Utsav to be held on March 21. The programme was conducted by Sarita Dubey, convener Rajni Pandey, patron Rashmi Tiwari and secretary Rekha Tripathi. Geeta Shukla, Aarti Mishra, Bindu Pandey, Sulekha Mishra, Aparna Pandey, Sampada Mishra, Poonam Shukla, Neeta Mishra, Ranjita Shukla, Rashmi Tiwari, Manu Tiwari, Shailaja Mishra, Santoshi Dubey and others were present in the programme.
On the occasion of Women's Day and for women empowerment and women honor and health protection, Lion Club of Indore Sunshine was established today under the guidance of Club district governor Ajay Singh Sengar on Sunday. Newly appointed club president Sadhna Singh, secretary Vinay Gupta and treasurer Aashma Malhotra administered oath for the new session. All the women were dressed in pink colour attires. The programme was conducted by Archana Shrivastav and Shikha Sahu.
A special programme was organised on the occasion of Women’s Day at Jal Auditorium on Sunday the programme was organised under the joint aegis of Textile Association of India, Spinners Club of India and Harmili Awaaz under the name "Jawaan Hai Mohabbat Haseen Zamana". Women of city were felicitated for their remarkable work in their respective fields. Mona Thakur conducted the programme.
'Equal World is Enabled World'
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a grand program was organised in the Janvikas Society, Palada on the theme 'Equal World is Enabled World' in which around 350 women laborer gathered from various cramped settlements of Indore. MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, while addressing the women said that women are the incarnation of power. In the Puranas, a woman is said to be more capable than a man, said he.