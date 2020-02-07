Important events in Indore on Friday 7/Feb/20

Shri Vyanktesh Bal Vidhya Mandir celebrates 28th annual day
Shri Vyanktesh Bal Vidhya Mandir celebrated its 28TH annual function with great exuberance at school new campus Chhota Bagarda. The function was inaugurated by chief guest Sheela Kabara , and other guests Urmila Jhavar and Urmila Pandey. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by school director Santosh Mandowara. The celebration began by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Another presentation made by the primary wing was Joyful Learning. More than 100 students from different classes participated in the celebration. Director Santosh Mandowara proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
Craft Bazaar to begin from today
Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Limited are going to organize a 10-day craft market in collaboration with Office Development Commissioner Handicrafts Government of India Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi. Selected handicrafts from across the country will showcase their craft art at the craft market. Craft market will have more than 100 craftsmen from all over the country. Organizer Dilip Soni informed that the Craft Bazaar will be held in Lal Bagh from February 8 to February 16. Craft Bazaar will be inaugurated by senior block print expert Mohammad Zamil on Saturday. Craftsmen from Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Siliguri, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, etc will display their hand art. Food court will be also installed for the visitors. There will also be cultural programmes daily to give a platform to local folk artists.
Convention of Rashtriya Kalchuri Ekta Mahasangh
Members of Kalar, Kalal and Kalvar communities attended the convention of Rashtriya Kalchuri Ekta Mahasangh in Nagpur. The guests were welcomed by Dr Deepak Jaiswal and Dr Archana Jaiswal. Programme of mass marriage was also organised on the occasion. Vijaykant Jaiswal, Dr Sushil Jaiswal, Abhishek Choksey, Naveen Jaiswal and others marked their presence in the programme.
Rotary Club organises free eye checkup camp
A free eye checkup camp was organised under the aegis of Rotary Club of Indore North at Super Public School ,Musakhedi for underprivileged children. The camp was organised with the support of ASG Eye Hospital. More than 300 children were tested for eye protection and were given eye protection measures.School principal Kamlesh Dimple Maheshwari and hospital team provide special support in the camp. On this occasion, club president Rohit Varsha Jain, secretary Prateek Jyoti Sharda, Gopal Mangal, Ajay Kamale, Viral Vadnere, Vivek Godgaonkar, Rajendra Gupta and others were present. Fruits and food packets were distributed among chidlern at the end of the programme. club member Gopal Mangal gave all the information.
NCC inspection
Additional director general Sanjay Sharma inspected the one unit of MP Girl’s battalion NCC Indore. During this the cadets performed guard of honour conversing with the cadets Sharma said, “It is important for every cadet to be a excellence citizen first. The values and discipline instilled in you during NCC training should become part of your natural behavior”.
Sweet Sakhi Samooh holds kitty party
Sweet Sakhi Samooh organised Valentine’s Day Kitty Party at Lotus Valley on Friday. Organiser Usha Meena Bansal and Varsha Goyal informed that various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusitically. Group members enjoyed cycling, boating etc during the programme and enjoyed the gathering. All the group members were dressed in red colour attires.
Rose Day
A girl looking at roses displayed in a shop on Rose Day.
Live pizza cooking show at Lotus on Feb 9
On the occasion of World Pizza Day live pizza cooking show will be organised at Lotus electronics, Sapna Sangeeta Showroom on February 9. Pizza recipe books will be given to the customers and customers will learn new pizza recipes. In this era of changing technology, electronics products also get upgraded with new and best features. In such situation, it is necessary to update home products to make people’s life easier. Customers always prefer shopping from Lotus because here they get proper expert advice and guidance as well as demo of products. Lotus has come up with best deals on international and national brands of LEDs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave, laptops and other electronic goods for the sale.