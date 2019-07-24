Indore: IMC to demolish illegal buildings at Sarvanand Nagar today

Indore: Days after its removal gang returned blank from Sarvanand Nagar, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to demolish two buildings illegally erected in the locality on Wednesday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Devendra Singh said that they have planned to knock down two illegally built hotels at Sarvanand Nagar.

He said that removal gang of IMC armed with three poclain and four JCB machines would reach the colony and pull down the structures. Police personnel from four police stations would accompany the removal gang.

Last week also, the IMC team had gone to demolish the structures but returned blank after some minister called up municipal officials and directed them to shelve the demolition drive.

As the team was returned without conducting demolition drive, residents protested claiming there are many such buildings in the locality.

Following the claims by residents, district administration had sent an SDM who found that the locality has over 50 illegal buildings. Singh said that action against other illegal structures would be taken later on.