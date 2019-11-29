IMC Mayor says no stink in Indore, calls it a 'rumour'

IndiIndore: Contrary to the claims by residents, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Asheesh Singh on Thursday rejected that there is a foul smell in the city, saying they were rumours.“There is no foul smell in the city. I along with other officers inspected various places in the city but did not felt any kind of bad smell. It’s just a rumour,” he told reporters during an inspection at the trenching ground.
Mayor Malini Gaud, who had some days back admitted that residents are feeling uncomfortable due to a pervading foul smell in their areas, on Thursday echoed the same views while standing beside the commissioner.
“I haven’t noticed any foul smell anywhere. It’s all in the minds of some people,” she said.
For last 20 days people of Indore especially those living in southern parts of the city have been complaining about unpleasant smell in their localities in the evening hours.
Meanwhile, advocate Vishal Sanothiya on Thursday filed a petition in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court stating that for past 20 days residents are bearing unpleasant smell, source of which could not be traced till date.
He requested from the court to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) of experts who can find out the source of stink and suggest a solution. He has also demanded from the court to establish what has been done by civic authorities to find out source of foul smell.
Shrines to be shifted: The Mayor and the commissioner on Thursday inspected the ongoing development work at Itwariya Bazar, Vishram Bagh, Kesarbagh Road and waste segregation plant at trenching ground in Devguradia area.
Gaud and Singh directed contractor to speed up road construction work in Etawariya Bazar area. They also discussed with the citizens regarding shifting of shrines on the said road.
The officers were also directed the vegetable vendors of Etawariya Bazar to shift to Jinsi Haat ground.
After this, the under-construction Kesarbagh road, community hall in Siddharth Nagar were also inspected.
The duo also inspected dry waste segregation plant at trenching ground. While inspecting the plant prepared on PPP model, Singh that 12 types of waste are separated from the dry waste brought from all over the city.
