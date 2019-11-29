IMC Mayor says no stink in Indore, calls it a 'rumour'

IndiIndore: Contrary to the claims by residents, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Asheesh Singh on Thursday rejected that there is a foul smell in the city, saying they were rumours.“There is no foul smell in the city. I along with other officers inspected various places in the city but did not felt any kind of bad smell. It’s just a rumour,” he told reporters during an inspection at the trenching ground.

Mayor Malini Gaud, who had some days back admitted that residents are feeling uncomfortable due to a pervading foul smell in their areas, on Thursday echoed the same views while standing beside the commissioner.

“I haven’t noticed any foul smell anywhere. It’s all in the minds of some people,” she said.

For last 20 days people of Indore especially those living in southern parts of the city have been complaining about unpleasant smell in their localities in the evening hours.