Indore: Foul smell spreading, no respite in sight

Indore: Foul smell that has been making lives of several residents miserable for past 20 days is spreading even as there is no respite in sight.

Neither Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, nor Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) could find the source of the smell so far.

Students of Holkar Government Science College led by Prof Sanjay Vyas are also trying to ascertain the reason behind the foul smell in the city but have yet to reach any conclusion.

Till Saturday, residents of Sheetal Nagar, Pushp Nagar, Manishpuri, Saket, Vandana Nagar used to complain about foul smell in their houses and surrounding, especially in evening hours.

On Sunday, Manoramaganj and old Palasia residents also started to complain about it.

Mayor said that the IMC teams are searching for the source of the foul smell in the city but the fact remains that their efforts have yielded no results so far.