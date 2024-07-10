IMC Fake Drainage Bills Scam: Police Receive Report Of 22 Files, Signatures Of Soni, Gupta Seem To Be Fake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have received the report of 22 files associated with IMC's fake drainage bill scam and found that the signatures of Rahul Badera and Mohammad Jakir match but the signatures of other officers, who were named by the earlier arrested accused in the scam did not match.

DCP (zone-3) Pankaj Pandey informed Free Press that the files brought the scam of over 100 crore to light. Some contractors and the officials of IMC were booked and they were arrested in connection with the same. The contractors had prepared forged bills and got crores of rupees in their bank accounts without doing drainage works. The files were forged and they had taken the help of some officials to present the files before the account section and to get money in their bank accounts.

About a dozen people including IMCís assistant engineer Abhay Rathore, who is the prime accused of the scam, have been arrested so far. Many files were recovered by the police and they were sent to check the signatures of the contractors and officials to know their role in the scam. Signatures of the then additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni and assistant engineer Sunil Gupta, who had lodged a complaint after coming to know of the scam, were also sent for the examination.

However, the signatures of Soni and Gupta did not match with the signatures in the files. DCP said that no role of Gupta and Soni has been found in the scam so far.

Further investigation is on as the signatures of Badera and Jakir were matched. They had used their signatures in the files. Police are waiting for a report of more files to know the role of other accused and suspects.