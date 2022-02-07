'I’m exceptional because I was born in Indore': Lata Mangeshkar never forgot her Indore roots

Indore: Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar once said, “…Main vilakshan isliye hoon kyunki main Indore mein paida hue the (I’m exceptional because I was born in Indore).” I consider myself from Madhya Pradesh. My sister and I were born in Indore; so, we both are from there. I heard that a signboard has been installed at the place where I was born. I’m really thankful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for giving me love and respect. I remember Arjun Singh was then Chief Minister of the state. He told me that he wanted to start a prize after my name. I said, you (Arjun Singh) may start. Indore is my city. Entire Madhya Pradesh is mine. If they (the government) give a prize worth Rs 10 in my name, it’s showing respect for me.”

Indore Was, Perhaps, Her Fondest Place

Lata was born in her maternal family home, being the first child in a Marathi family, in Indore. She gained fame, but lived the life of a workaholic. She began working at the age of seven and took all the responsibilities of her family from the age of 13.

Indore was the only place where she relaxed and felt at home, without having to be the ‘man of the house’. She did not get to visit her grandparents frequently, but, whenever she did, it was the best days of her life.

Lata’s Destiny: Incidental Birth in Indore & Connect

Destiny often comes creeping in when one does not expect it to and that was how the budding connection of Lata Mangeshkar and Indore started. Although she was the first born of a Marathi family and was expected to be delivered at her paternal home, her parents, initially, had different plans.

Her father, classical singer Deenanath Mangeshkar, was a performing artiste, who travelled to, and performed at, different places. Deenanath, with his troupe, would perform with his group in various places, including in the markets. The Holkars had invited his group to perform on the Malwa plateau. They performed all across the Malwa plateau and were incidentally in the same area on the day. They took the apartment on rent during this time.

Lata was, initially, to have been born in Mumbai in her paternal home according to the family’s plans.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:46 AM IST