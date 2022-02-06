e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar through his sand art

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 today.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to singer Lata Mangeshkar through his sand art at Puri beach in Odisha on Sunday.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is an Odisha-based Indian sand artist. For his outstanding and wonderful seashore sand arts, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2014.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 today. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over the past couple of weeks.

After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, she passed away today, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
