JCB machine, dumper seized for illegal murrum mining in Indore

Indore:
A JCB machine and a dumper being used for illegal mining of murrum in Bardi village, Bargonda was seized by the district administration on Saturday.
ADM Abhay Bedekar informed that the officials found that 15 dumper-full of murrum had been excavated illegally from the mine. The seized vehicles were taken to the Bargonda police station and further action is being officials of the mining department.
