 IIT Indore's KV School Receives Bomb Threat For August 15; Security Stepped Up, School Bus Drivers & Conductors To Undergo Frisking; Check FULL Details
IIT Indore's KV School Receives Bomb Threat For August 15; Security Stepped Up, School Bus Drivers & Conductors To Undergo Frisking; Check FULL Details

The threat email was sent to the school principal’s official email ID at 5:22 PM on Friday.

Saturday, July 20, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya located at the campus of IIT-Indore has received a bomb threat via email. The threat email mentioned that a bomb blast will destroy the school on August 15-- India's Independence Day.

The school immediately reported the matter to police, emphasisng that the email mentioned the sender as Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

A case has been registered under the direction of SP Rural Ritika Basal, at Simrol police station in Indore.

Security Measures Implemented:

In response, security at the IIT campus, accommodating KV school, has been tightened. Students are allowed entry only with their IDs, and parents of the school children are not permitted beyond Gate Number 2 of KV which is 15-20 meters away from the school.

Buses will also be stopped at Gate 2B for thorough checking and frisking, along with the checking of drivers and conductors.

Combing operations will be conducted before and after school hours, as well as across the campus.

All KV stores will be scanned thoroughly before issuing any items. Sensitisation efforts will be made for everyone on the campus to ensure heightened awareness and vigilance.

In order to maintain the security of the students, staff, there will be special checks for the drivers and conductors also, and thorough inspections at the time when children arrive at and leave the school.

Following the complaint, a cyber team is also investigating the matter.

Sunil Kumar, a public relation officer (PRO) also confirmed the bomb threat in the KV campus inside the IIT campus via email.

