 Indore: Patient Dies In Apple Hospital After Operation Goes Wrong, Family Creates Ruckus; Doctors Flees
Indore: Patient Dies In Apple Hospital After Operation Goes Wrong, Family Creates Ruckus; Doctors Flees

Indore: Patient Dies In Apple Hospital After Operation Goes Wrong, Family Creates Ruckus; Doctors Flees

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
Relatives of deceased Dinesh arguing with doctors and staff at Apple Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of an elderly patient on Friday at Apple Hospital located in Bhanwarkuan police station area, the relatives of the deceased created a ruckus at the hospital premises.

They alleged that stents were put in his heart without doing angiography due to which the patient died. After the death of the patient, the doctor who operated on him also fled away from the hospital.

The deceased's relatives Rishabh and Rinku Hardia said that the health of Dinesh Maurya (58) a resident of Ganesh Nagar suddenly started deteriorating in the afternoon. He was having chest pain and was also sweating.

At first, they took him to the hospital near their house. From there, he was brought to Apple Hospital for treatment. Here the doctors told that there is a lot of blockage in Dinesh's heart.

After this, they put the stent without doing angiography and completed the operation in 10 minutes. After this, he was shifted to ICU where he died during treatment, they alleged.

Dinesh's relatives alleged that Dinesh was fit to walk while coming to the hospital, but after coming to the hospital his health deteriorated and he was admitted.

They also blamed Dr Devendra Chaurasia that due to his negligence Dinesh died and he gave wrong treatment to him.

According to Bhanwarkuwa Police Station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav, police have registered a death-incident. Post-mortem of the body will be done after which more clarity will come in the case.

On receiving the news of death, a large number of people known to Dinesh gathered at the hospital and created a ruckus. After this, ADM, SDM and police force also reached the spot. The officials assured action, after which the relatives stopped the ruckus.

