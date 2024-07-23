IIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore conducted the Orientation Program of new PG & Ph.D students on July 23, 2024. Around 431 students in various programs i.e 149 in Ph.D,111 in M.Sc, 138 in M.Tech, 33 in MS (Research), have been offered admission at IIT Indore for academic year 2024-25. Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, Director, congratulated all the newly joined students and addressed the community.

The students were also oriented on the Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Innovation & Incubation, International outreach, Hostels and Medical facilities, Library and Minority Cell.

During the orientation, Prof. Suhas S. Joshi said, “I am happy to inform that, at IIT Indore several new programmes are being designed and new courses are being formulated to make education holistic, and innovative methods of teaching and learning are being introduced. We are offering 15 MTech Programmes which include Biomedical Engineering in collaboration with AIIMS Bhopal and Applied Optics & Laser Technology in collaboration with RRCAT. We are in the process of introducing Professional and Societal connect baskets of courses under NEP. The professional basket will offer students with a flavour of various upcoming technologies which cross the boundaries of conventional disciplines. The societal basket will ensure that our students will get an opportunity to work on society or rural problems.”

He further said “Each student is unique and should compete with self for further improvement and enhancement. They should use the conducive learning environment of the campus and chose projects and research works which are unique and provide technological solutions to the problems faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.”