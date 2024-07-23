 IIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program

IIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program

Around 431 students in various programs i.e 149 in Ph.D,111 in M.Sc, 138 in M.Tech, 33 in MS (Research), have been offered admission at IIT Indore for academic year 2024-25.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore conducted the Orientation Program of new PG & Ph.D students on July 23, 2024. Around 431 students in various programs i.e 149 in Ph.D,111 in M.Sc, 138 in M.Tech, 33 in MS (Research), have been offered admission at IIT Indore for academic year 2024-25. Prof. Suhas S. Joshi, Director, congratulated all the newly joined students and addressed the community.

The students were also oriented on the Academic, Research & Development, Student Affairs, Innovation & Incubation, International outreach, Hostels and Medical facilities, Library and Minority Cell.

Read Also
MP: Rs 30 Cr Sought For New Machines At Hamidia Hospital
article-image

During the orientation, Prof. Suhas S. Joshi said, “I am happy to inform that, at IIT Indore several new programmes are being designed and new courses are being formulated to make education holistic, and innovative methods of teaching and learning are being introduced. We are offering 15 MTech Programmes which include Biomedical Engineering in collaboration with AIIMS Bhopal and Applied Optics & Laser Technology in collaboration with RRCAT. We are in the process of introducing Professional and Societal connect baskets of courses under NEP. The professional basket will offer students with a flavour of various upcoming technologies which cross the boundaries of conventional disciplines. The societal basket will ensure that our students will get an opportunity to work on society or rural problems.”

He further said “Each student is unique and should compete with self for further improvement and enhancement. They should use the conducive learning environment of the campus and chose projects and research works which are unique and provide technological solutions to the problems faced by the people at the bottom of the pyramid.” 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2024: Budget Gets A Satisfactory Nod By CII Members

Budget 2024: Budget Gets A Satisfactory Nod By CII Members

IIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program

IIT Indore Welcomes New PG & Ph.D. Students With Innovative Orientation Program

Budget 2024: Praises And Criticisms, Madhya Pradesh Gives Mixed Reactions; Check Below

Budget 2024: Praises And Criticisms, Madhya Pradesh Gives Mixed Reactions; Check Below

Indore: Youth Arrested For Murder Of Woman In Banganga Area; Investigation Underway

Indore: Youth Arrested For Murder Of Woman In Banganga Area; Investigation Underway

MP: MGM Allocates ₹35 Lakh To Combat Water Leakage, Fungus Crisis

MP: MGM Allocates ₹35 Lakh To Combat Water Leakage, Fungus Crisis