IIT-Indore Faculty Bestowed With AGU Natural Hazards Mitigation Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prof Neelima Satyam, a faculty member from the department of civil engineering, Indian Institute of Technology- Indore, has been awarded the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Natural Hazards Mitigation Award 2025.

This international recognition honours Satyam’s pioneering work in landslide studies, earthquake engineering and disaster risk reduction. Her research integrates applied science and engineering to develop innovative strategies for predicting, monitoring and mitigating natural hazards, with a focus on protecting vulnerable communities both in India and abroad.

Satyam has significantly advanced geotechnical investigations, remote sensing applications and early warning systems for landslide-prone areas, contributing to the creation of resilient infrastructure and reduced disaster risk worldwide.

IIT-Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, “Satyam’s achievement is a testament to her exceptional dedication and the spirit of innovation at IIT-Indore. Her work not only elevates our institution on the global stage but also strengthens India’s efforts in disaster risk mitigation and climate resilience.”

Satyam remarked, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition. IIT-Indore has provided an excellent research environment and unwavering support, enabling me to pursue interdisciplinary projects that aim to safeguard vulnerable communities and build resilient infrastructure.”