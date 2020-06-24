IIT Indore conducts online meet on COVID-19

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore has taken a lead in conducting an online meet with the educational institutes of the city to discuss the changes brought in the teaching methodologies, new research collaboration, campus and dining facilities, and academic activities owing to COVID-19. The institutes shared their experiences in handling COVID-19, practices that have been implemented and methodologies adopted for conducting online exams and the preparedness for post COVID-19 scenario.
The meeting held on Wednesday provided a common platform for sharing and evolving a new avenue and common area for greater synergy to work together in the future for the city as well.
An idea of making an Indore Educational Consortium was also mooted in the meet which would work towards enriching the education culture of the city and working in sync on common activities. Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, officiating director, IIT Indore, Dr SK Vishvakarma (Dean of Student Affairs), Dr Devendra Deshmukh (Dean of Academic Affairs), Dr IA Palani (Dean of Research & Development), Dr Manish Goyal (Dean of Infrastructure Development) and SP Hota (Registrar In-charge) joined the meeting.
The dignitaries and institutes which took part in the meeting were Prof Renu Jain, vice chancellor, DAVV; Dr RK Saxena, director, SGSITS; Col Gururaj Pamidi, CAO, IIM Indore; Dr Arup Banerjee, Dean Academics of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Sunil K Somani, Vice Chancellor of MediCaps Institute of Technology and Management; Dr Dhruv Ghai, Vice Chancellor of Oriental Institute of Science & Technology; Dr Upinder Dhar, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth; Dr Archana Keerti Chowdhary, Director of IPS Academy; Dr Durgesh Kumar Mishra, Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology; Dr Ashish Bansal Director of Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences; Dr AK Singh, Director of Shubhdeep Ayurved Medical College & Hospital; Dr SC Sharma Director of Acropolis Institute of Technology and Research; Dr Joy Banerjee, Director of Chamelidevi School of Engineering; Dr Manoj Kumar Deshpande Director of Prestige Institute of Engineering Management & Research; Dr Manish Chowdhary from SAGE University and Dr Sameer Pingle, Associate Dean of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.