IIT Indore conducts online meet on COVID-19

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore has taken a lead in conducting an online meet with the educational institutes of the city to discuss the changes brought in the teaching methodologies, new research collaboration, campus and dining facilities, and academic activities owing to COVID-19. The institutes shared their experiences in handling COVID-19, practices that have been implemented and methodologies adopted for conducting online exams and the preparedness for post COVID-19 scenario.

The meeting held on Wednesday provided a common platform for sharing and evolving a new avenue and common area for greater synergy to work together in the future for the city as well.