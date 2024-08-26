IIT-Indore Conducts Delhi Chapter Alumni Meet, Fosters Stronger Connections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Alumni & Corporate Relations Office of IIT Indore successfully hosted an Alumni Meet on August 24, 2024, in Delhi. The event saw a vibrant gathering of over 60 alumni from various batches and disciplines, representing diverse fields such as technology, academia, research, and entrepreneurship.

The meet served as an excellent platform for the alumni to reconnect with their peers, network with professionals from various industries, and engage in meaningful discussions about the role of IIT Indore alumni in the further development of the Institute.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, delivered the inaugural address and highlighted the institute's recent achievements and ongoing & upcoming projects. This was followed by a series of presentations by the Institute Authorities showcasing the developments in the ACR, R&D and Students Affairs of the Institute. The meet highlighted the importance of Alumni in mentoring the students and contributing to the growth of the institute.

The alumni shared anecdotes highlighting the importance of staying connected with the alma mater and giving back to the institution through various initiatives.

The event also included a special session where the Alumni & Corporate Relations Office presented its upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening the alumni network and enhancing collaboration between alumni and the institute. The session was met with enthusiasm and commitment from the attendees, many of whom expressed their eagerness to contribute to these initiatives.

The meet concluded with an informal networking session, where alumni shared their experiences, exchanged ideas, and explored opportunities for collaboration. The event was a resounding success, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among the alumni community, and reinforcing their connection with the Institute