IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal come together for academic cooperation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS Bhopal to promote cooperation between academic members, students and research groups.

This MoU will promote development of new courses and degree-granting programs, jointly promoting and encouraging the exchange of academic staff and students.

The two institutes will collaborate and share resources, including faculty experts to participate in joint academia, and research projects. Joint programmes in emerging domains including but not limited to Health Technology will be conducted by these Institutes.

The MoU will also facilitate collaborative programmes for incubation and ideation centres, start-ups and centres of excellence to promote entrepreneurship and innovation and collaboration in joint social initiatives.

The MoU was signed by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi and Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Bhopal.