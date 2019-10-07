IIM Indore students clean waste at city zoo

Indore: People who visited city zoo were taken aback by a group of students who picked up solid waste lying on zoo premises and put them in litter bins.

Students of Indian Institute of Management Indore conducted a cleanliness drive at the zoo doing their bit to make it garbage-free.

The cleanliness drive was organised by team Ranbhoomi, central India’s largest sports fest and the only undergraduate sports fest conducted by IIM Indore. The drive was conducted in association with ARPF, an NGO working for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.

There were 60 volunteers who divided into teams of 10 to clean up the zoo premises. Volunteers also interacted with the visitors and educated them while stressing on importance of cleanliness, maintaining hygiene, waste segregation and promoting government-sponsored Swachh Bharat Mission.

The cleanliness drive and awareness campaign was well received and applauded by the visitors and zoo authorities. The volunteers successfully cleared plastic waste weighing 20 kgs from the zoo premises in addition to educating more than 100 visitors.