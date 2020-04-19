IIM Indore staff in collector’s Team Coronavirus

Indore: A project associate with Indian Institute of Management Indore, Neeraj Mishra, who is working for the World Bank project these days is a part of the fight against coronavirus in the city.

He is working in Corona War Room under Collector Manish Singh. IAS officer Chandramauli Shukla and brand ambassador of Swachh Indore Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi are leading this mission to check Covid-19 in the city.

Mishra with other 30 corona warriors initially worked on fetching foreign travel history data, telecalling and now managing the Collector Helpline 24×7 and resolving medical, ration, e-pass, food delivery and other important issues.

“All the members in the team came forward to join the cause voluntarily and are working with proper social distancing and proper safety medical equipment,” he said.

They have approached more than 3000 doctors and through them are trying to gather data of symptomatic people and ones who are suspected.

Not only this, IIM Indore has provided its security personnel to local administration in these challenging times of Covid-19. The personnel are working as special police officers with local administration.