Hotspots in Indore: Full list of containment zones during lockdown relaxation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week, while extending the nationwide lockdown, said that some conditional relaxations in the lockdown norms may be considered after April 20.

With coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, the Union Health Ministry while taking intensive efforts for implementing containment measures to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone.

The government has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have focused attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate. For hotspots within the Red Zone, the Centre has identified about 170 districts. This is further divided into two groups i.e. there are 123 hotspot districts with a large outbreak and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.

According to the government, a red zone is where there are more than 80 per cent of cases.

In Indore, the main hotspot is Ranipura, but the list of areas below also comes under containment/red zones as the number of coronavirus positive cases were high.

1. Chandan Nagar

2. Taat Patti Bakhal

3. Ranipura

4. Manish Bagh Colony

5. Daudi Nagar

6. Mapple Wood Nepaniya

7. Daulat Ganj

8. Noorani Nagar

9. Limbodi

10. Silawatpura

11. Koyla Bakhal

12. Arihant College Campus, Gumasta Nagar

13. Chandrapuri Colony, Musakhedi

14. Hathipala

15. Ahilyapaltan

16. Saidham Colony

17. Azad Nagar

18. Manormaganj

19. Khajrana

20. Park Road Vallabh Nagar

21. Manikbagh Colony

22. Tanzeem Nagar

23. Rajkumar Colony

24. Moti Tabela

25. Madhuban Colony

26. Saify Nagar

27. Jabran Colony

28. Roopram Nagar

29. Palace Colony

30. Navlakha area

31. Marimata area

32. Vinobha Nagar

33. Om Vihar

34. Lodhipura

35. Sudama Nagar