Hotspots in Indore: Full list of containment zones during lockdown relaxation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week, while extending the nationwide lockdown, said that some conditional relaxations in the lockdown norms may be considered after April 20.
With coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, the Union Health Ministry while taking intensive efforts for implementing containment measures to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone.
The government has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have focused attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate. For hotspots within the Red Zone, the Centre has identified about 170 districts. This is further divided into two groups i.e. there are 123 hotspot districts with a large outbreak and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.
According to the government, a red zone is where there are more than 80 per cent of cases.
In Indore, the main hotspot is Ranipura, but the list of areas below also comes under containment/red zones as the number of coronavirus positive cases were high.
1. Chandan Nagar
2. Taat Patti Bakhal
3. Ranipura
4. Manish Bagh Colony
5. Daudi Nagar
6. Mapple Wood Nepaniya
7. Daulat Ganj
8. Noorani Nagar
9. Limbodi
10. Silawatpura
11. Koyla Bakhal
12. Arihant College Campus, Gumasta Nagar
13. Chandrapuri Colony, Musakhedi
14. Hathipala
15. Ahilyapaltan
16. Saidham Colony
17. Azad Nagar
18. Manormaganj
19. Khajrana
20. Park Road Vallabh Nagar
21. Manikbagh Colony
22. Tanzeem Nagar
23. Rajkumar Colony
24. Moti Tabela
25. Madhuban Colony
26. Saify Nagar
27. Jabran Colony
28. Roopram Nagar
29. Palace Colony
30. Navlakha area
31. Marimata area
32. Vinobha Nagar
33. Om Vihar
34. Lodhipura
35. Sudama Nagar
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)