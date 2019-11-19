IIM Indore signs pact with LBSNAA for joint programmes

Indore: In order to stay contextually relevant and contribute to nation, Indian Institute of Management Indore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The MoU has been signed with a view to exchange faculty members for various training programmes, specially designed modules and joint case study developments.

“The MoU signed between IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai and LBSNAA director Sanjeev Chopra on Monday intends to strengthen technical cooperation between two institutes through sharing experiences, best practices and knowledge in the area of capacity building of public officials and public private education,” a release issued by IIM Indore stated.

The two organisations have also agreed for joint participation in research activities of common interest in the areas of public administration, management and public policy.

Apart from exchange of best practices in the area of training and development, the two institutions have agreed for any other exchanges and cooperative activities that may jointly be decided as per the objectives of MoU.

Chopra said, “We at LBSNAA believe that synergies can be created with increased collaboration with academia. IIM Indore is a top business school with some exceptional teachers and researchers. The Academy would look at launching joint programmes that will help administrators and future business leaders to understand each other and look for collaborations. We would also look at exploring PhD programmes for civil servants and jointly write case studies.”

Within a month of MoU signing, both the institutions will draw up the procedures, plan and recommended programmes of cooperation to take the process further.

Rai said, “This is yet another opportunity for us at IIM Indore to contribute towards nation building. LBSNAA is an amazing training ground for the civil servants who form the backbone of the executive of our country. It also has immense amount of data, knowledge from the experiences of the IAS officers, which needs to be captured, documented, and converted into material which can help bureaucrats, corporates and academia alike.”

“We will launch joint programmes and undertake collaborative research to provide policy guidance to our country. This will also to provide opportunity to design programmes on public policy and business government relations,” Rai added.

The two institutions will organise study visits to share experiences and ideas in the area of public affairs in the form of joint courses, workshops, forums, seminars. Research activities and training sessions would also be conducted.