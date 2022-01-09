IIM Indore placements attract highest package of Rs 49 lakh, average salary grows by 6 per cent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite tough times, economy is facing due to Covid-19, Indian Institute of Management Indore has IIM Indore has successfully completed the final placements of its 572 participating candidates from the two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and 5-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM).

The highest pay offer to a student stood Rs 49 lakh whereas average salary increased by six percent.

A total of over 180 recruiters offered prestigious roles to IIM Indore’s batch of 2022, including more than 30 new recruiters, reaffirming the industry’s trust in IIM Indore as one of India’s foremost business schools. The average package stood at a Rs 25.01 lakh, witnessing an increase of 6% as compared to the previous year. The top 100 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 lakh & for the top 200 students compensation averaged Rs 32.75 lakh. The institute’s median package also increased by 6.6% to reach a record Rs 24.09 lakh.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, said “The conviction and commitment of the institute have helped the institute grow over the past years. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year is a result of our constant efforts and hard work.”

In Consulting domain, elite recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Acuvon Consulting, Avalon Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Everest Group, Eversana, Ernst & Young, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Michael Page, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Redseer Consulting, Synergy Consulting, Thoucentric Consulting, Vector Consulting, which recruited 31% of the batch.

Sales & Marketing domain witnessed an overwhelming number of new and existing companies including but not limited to Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, BMW, Cisco, Country Delight, Dabur, Diageo, Grasim Paints, GSK Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Hexaware, L'Oreal, Marico, More Retail, MX Player, Samsung, Tata Steel, Titan, Whirlpool, Xiaomi.

Recruiters for their coveted Finance roles included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Finezza, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, Jana Small Finance Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Company, Lincoln International, Marsh, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Pashupati Capital, Piramal Group, StateStreet, Yes Bank.

Companies offering IT & Data Analytics roles included Amazon, American Express, Angel One, Axtria, Capgemini Chrysalis, CarDekho, Cipla, CityMall, Cognizant, EXL, General Electric, Google, Hevo Data, Hindustan Unilever, IBM, IQVIA, Jio Platforms, Joveo, JustDial, MagicBricks, MakeMyTrip, Matrimony, Merilytics, MIQ Digital, NPCI, Optum, Paytm, PharmEasy, PhonePe, Playsimple Games, Shopee, Spinny, Unacademy, Walmart, Wipro, ZebPay.

General Management, HR, and Operations roles were extended by reputed firms like ACT Fibernet, Amway, Axis Bank, Baker Hughes, Biocon, BlackBuck, Capgemini ELITE, Garena, Indus Towers, Jindal Steel Works Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, OfBusiness, OYO, Reliance Industries Limited, Salesforce, Tech Mahindra, Times Internet, Udaan.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:17 PM IST