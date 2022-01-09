Indore: Hang me if I am guilty, alleged creator of Sulli Deal App to Delhi Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Father of alleged creator of ‘Sulli Deal App’ Aumkareshwar Thakur, Akhilesh Thakur has said that his son told to Delhi police to hang him if he was guilty.

Aumkareshwar Thakur, 26, was arrested by Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday afternoon. They took him to Delhi with his laptop and mobile phones.

“My son is IT expert. Two persons who claimed to be officer of Delhi police came and took him to Delhi. I have spoken to him today morning. He (my son) said he was being implicated in the case. I am going to Delhi, today,” Akhilesh Thakur told reports on Sunday.

Aumkareshwar, a resident of New York City colony in Indore, was arrested by Delhi police on the basis of inputs received during the questioning of ‘Bulli Bai’ creator Niraj Bishnoi. Thakur did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore.

In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal" is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month.

Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:41 PM IST