IIM Indore makes it to 1% global elite with Triple Crown

Indore: Making it to the club of less than 1% global elite b-schools, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) has secured the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation by EFMD, the globally recognised international organisation for management development.

The city’s premier b-school is now the second IIM after IIM Calcutta in the country and among 90 b-schools across the world to receive triple accreditations (also called ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation). Before EQUIS accreditation, IIM Indore had received accreditation from Association of MBAs (AMBA, UK) and The Association to Advanced Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB, USA).

“This (triple accreditation) puts us on the world stage, among less than 100 institutes, which have the distinction of having the triple accreditation. This marks the culmination of years of hard work put in by our institute with single-minded determination to be a world class institution that aspires to global benchmarks to contribute to nation building,” IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai told reporters.

He said, “Business schools around the world are looking at IIM Indore for socially conscious courses and programmes that we offer. We have been awarded the prestigious Rural Engagement Programme and the Himalayan Outbound Programme. Students across countries want to join us in our endeavours. The EQUIS accreditation and the triple crown will make us a favoured destination for schools across the globe.”

EQUIS accreditation is the most comprehensive institutional accreditation system for business and management schools. It is acknowledged worldwide by potential students, faculty, employers, corporate clients and the media; often a pre-requisite for an entry into the ranking system.

EQUIS accreditation ensures a rigorous quality control that benchmarks a school against international standards, in terms of governance, programmes, students, faculty, research, internationalisation , ethics, responsibility and sustainability, as well as engagement with the world of practice.

EQUIS covers all activities of a school, including degree and non-degree programmes, knowledge generation and contribution to the community. Currently, there are just 40 schools in Asia that has received the EQUIS accreditation.

Benefits:

Triple Crown accreditation is a stamp that IIM Indore is an international level institute

Many international b-schools will line up for exchange programme with IIM Indore which will help students as well as faculty

Many new MNCs will come to IIM Indore for campus placements; job offers will improve