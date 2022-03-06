IIM Indore, German institute to jointly hold conference on ‘Effects of COVID-19 on Various Sectors’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore, in association with GIZ, Germany, is going to organise an online/hybrid two-day conference on April 16 & 17.

The conference will provide an opportunity for researchers, practitioners, and academicians to come together on a common platform, share their experiences and contributions in their field of expertise, and grow their professional network.

“Due to COVID-19 crisis, all the economic sectors have faced disruptions like never before. Some sectors, like hospitality, faced the harshest times, while for some sectors like pharmaceutical, this problem came as an opportunity,” IIM Indore said.

“The sectors that usually were not affected by the environment, like education and healthcare, also saw a massive shift in their working methods. Lockdowns, partial lockdowns, odd-even workdays, virtual work, work from home are various innovative ways organizations and governments have used to combat the effects of COVID-19 on economic activities. The two-day conference will give a platform to discuss (1) the problems and challenges faced by various economic sectors and (2) solutions and policy changes made to overcome these problems,” the institute added.

While the central theme of the conference is the “Effects of COVID 19 on Various Sectors”, there are various sub-themes that will be primarily focused on. The subtheme include: Healthcare Sector, Hospitality Sector, Education Sector, Real Estate Sector, FMCG & Retail Sector and Work from Home (Virtual Work).

IIM Indore has invited papers for the conference by March 25.

ALSO READ Indore: Rang De aims at enjoying festival with fitness on Holi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:12 AM IST