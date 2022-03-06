Indore: Rang De aims at enjoying festival with fitness on Holi



Our Staff Reporter

Rang De - The Festival of Colours will be organised by The World of Fitness again after two years on March 18 at 11 am at Hotel Solaris.

This celebration is unique to Indore as it blends fitness with festival. It will be led by Fit India Ambassador Aarti Maheshwari.

“After a long time public events are being organised and people are starting to come out of the houses, so this program is also being organised to create awareness about fitness,” Maheshwari said.

She added that to help society, the colours used will be brought from an NGO working with underprivileged families in the city.

“Only natural colours will be used and no one's skin will get harmed while doing the fitness dance,” Maheshwari said.

On this special occasion, hearing impaired, vision impaired, mute and intellectually challenged kids will be performing on stage.

For fitness, rain dance, Zumba, dhol pool, etc activities will be organised.









