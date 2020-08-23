IIM-Indore director gives new definition of Covid

Indore: The inauguration ceremonies of two virtual learning programme for executives (VLPE) namely Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Management Batch-06 and Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Investment Banking Batch-03 were conducted virtually by IIM Indore on Sunday.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore inaugurated these programmes.

Addressing the participants, Rai said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis, but it also brings something positive with it.

“Covid to me is Creating Opportunities by Visioning, Introspecting and Discovering. We need to have a vision and a sense of purpose as to what we’re doing and why we are doing a particular thing. IIM Indore’s mission is to be contextually relevant, with world class academic standards and creating leaders and managers who are socially conscious. These programmes are contextually relevant—with IIM Indore’s excellent faculty bringing the best and the world class academics to the classroom, helping the participants gain skills to be socially conscious’, he said.

He noted: “Covid-19 has provided us an opportunity to pause and introspect where are we really heading. A life which is full of action with no pauses to reflect, is a cacophonous life. You need to take a pause, realise your relation with the universe and reflect,” he said.

“Leave your surroundings cleaner than you found them and leave a person happier than how he or she was before you met them, you’re contributing your bit to the universe,” he advised.