If Voted To Power, Congress Will Shelve BJP-Govt Welfare Schemes: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Jhabua/ Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan enumerated his government achievements during his visit to tribal dominated Jhabua and Alirajpur districts on Wednesday.

Highlighting commitment to inclusive governance, the Chief Minister addressed a public rally at Alirajpur and Thandla spoke about the schemes launched by the BJP-led government to improve the living standard of the people from all walks of life. Chouhan claimed that if Congress returns to power in the state it will shelve the Ladli Behan scheme and other welfare schemes launched by the BJP government in the state.

The two districts have a total five assembly seats. In the last assembly elections Congress had bagged four seats including Alirajpur, Jhabua, Petlawad and Thandla, while BJP had to settle with Jobat seat.

In CM’s public rally at Devigarh village in Thandla constituency, BJP candidates including Bhanu Bhuria (Jhabua), Nirmala Bhuria (Petlawad assembly seat) and Kalsingh Bhabar (Thandla) were present. Chouhan, who had to rush to another constituency for campaigning, asked voters to forgive him for not giving more time, but promised to return soon to hold a meeting in Thandla and seek blessings for party candidate Kalsingh Bhabar. He also spoke about ‘Shambhumata temple corridor’ saying that it was because of the grace of Goddess Shambhumata, that he could visit here.

CM offers prayers at Rani Kajal Mata temple

In Alirajpur, Chief Minister visited remote hilly Mathwad village of Sondwa development block and offered prayers at Rani Kajal Mata temple. Later he addressed a public meeting . CM said that the party would soon announce the BJP candidate for Jobat constituency. Later addressing media persons, CM said that the party has full faith in Nagarsingh Chauhan and so has been given a ticket from Alirajpur. He also has the blessings of Rani Kajal Mata.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)