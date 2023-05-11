IAS reshuffle: Manish Singh is commissioner of public relations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a minor but significant bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of year-end Assembly polls, the state government on Wednesday posted Manish Singh as commissioner of public relations and managing director of Madhyam.

Manish Singh will replace Raghvendra Singh who has been transferred as the principal secretary of the mining resources department. Besides commissioner of public relations, Manish Singh will also continue to work as managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, official sources said.

Raghvendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Relations Department and Commissioner Public Relations with additional charge of MD Madhya Pradesh Madhyam, has been shifted as Principal Secretary, Mineral Resources Department.

Navneet Mohan Kothari has been posted as Principal Secretary, MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited and MD Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and ex-officio secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Vivek Kumar Porwal, Secretary, Chief Minister and Secretary, Cooperative Department and Aviation Department (additional charge) will have the additional charge of Secretary, Public Relations Department.

With the posting of Raghevndra Singh, principal secretary of science and technology department - Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava - will be relieved from the additional charge of the mining resources department, the sources added.

