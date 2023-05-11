 Indore: Training session of corporators today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Training session of corporators today

Indore: Training session of corporators today

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, senior public representatives and administrative officers will be present on the occasion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A training session covering a wide range of topics would be held for corporators at Jal Sabhagrah on Thursday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, senior public representatives and administrative officers will be present on the occasion.

Mayor Bhargav said that all the corporators will be trained by experts on their role regarding development works, cleanliness campaign, IT and social media.

The corporators will be given technical information regarding the cleanliness campaign, the role of social media in development works etc.

Read Also
Indore: Terrified students return from Manipur with horrifying stories
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Recognition issue: DAVV not to hold exams for students of 3 law colleges

Recognition issue: DAVV not to hold exams for students of 3 law colleges

Indore: Students cry foul as Q-paper not as per exam scheme

Indore: Students cry foul as Q-paper not as per exam scheme

Indore: Mayor pulls up officials over negligence in cleanliness work

Indore: Mayor pulls up officials over negligence in cleanliness work

Indore: Gopal Mandir’s halls to be given on lease

Indore: Gopal Mandir’s halls to be given on lease

Indore: Taekwondo trainer gets 5-year jail for molesting minor student

Indore: Taekwondo trainer gets 5-year jail for molesting minor student