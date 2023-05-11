Indore: Training session of corporators today

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A training session covering a wide range of topics would be held for corporators at Jal Sabhagrah on Thursday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, senior public representatives and administrative officers will be present on the occasion.

Mayor Bhargav said that all the corporators will be trained by experts on their role regarding development works, cleanliness campaign, IT and social media.

The corporators will be given technical information regarding the cleanliness campaign, the role of social media in development works etc.

