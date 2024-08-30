Hurun India Releases India’s Rich List, 2024; 9 Businessmen From The City Featured In The List

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vinod Agrawal and family, the business tycoon of the state, who hails from the city, have got the 394th position in the Hurun India Rich List, 2024. Coal businessman Agrawal possesses wealth of Rs 7100 crore. With wealth of Rs 1000 crore, Gaurav Anand and family has also been included in the prestigious list. The list includes people with assets of 1000 crore and more. Hurun India Rich List, 2024 was released on Thursday.

In the list of India's richest people, Gautam Adani has again become number one defeating Mukesh Ambani. However, in the context of the state, a major change is being witnessed. Coal businessman Vinod Agrawal stands at the 394th position in the list with a total wealth of Rs 7100 crore. In the Hurun India Rich list, 2023 Agrawal had total wealth of Rs 6700 crore. In last one year he earned Rs 400 crore more wealth, but in terms of rank he slipped from 300th in 2023 to 394th in 2024.

List of top MP bizmen -

Vinod Agrawal- 394th rank, Rs 7100 cr. wealth, Agrawal Coal -

Shyamsundar Gendalal Mundhra- 709th rank, Rs 3500 cr. wealth, Ujaas Energy

Dinesh Patidar- 732nd rank, Rs 3400 cr. wealth, Shakti Pump

Sunil Choudhary- 1016th rank, Rs 2100 cr. wealth, Rajratan Global Wires

Vinod Kumar Agrawal- 1192nd rank, Rs 1700 cr. wealth, GR Infra Projects

Vinod Todi- 1298th rank, Rs 1500 cr. wealth, Jaideep Ispat & Alloy

Nitin Agrawal- 1378th rank, Rs 1300 cr. wealth, Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Highway

Sunil Patidar- 1445th rank, Rs 1200 cr. wealth, Shakti Pumps

Gaurav Anand- 1534th Rank, Rs 1000 cr. wealth, Anand Jewellers