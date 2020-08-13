Honey Trap Case: HC to hear petitioners before issuing directions

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday stated that it would hear petitioners in honey trap case before issuing any directions.

Division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla held in camera meeting on Thursday. The SIT chief prayed for “in-camera proceedings” in order show the material to this Court. The prayer was allowed. The court went gone through the selected material which appeared to be important to it at this stage.

“Keeping in view the fact that certain directions are necessary to be passed in the matter, petitioners need to be heard,” the court observed with listing the matter on August 18.

The court retained only progress report submitted by the SIT chief and the other entire material, after proceedings were over, has been returned to the SIT (Chief) in a sealed cover with a further direction to keep the same ready, in case it is required at the time of hearing of the matter.

Honey trap case involving many bureaucrats and politicians had come to light last year.