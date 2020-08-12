Honey Trap Case: SIT keeps away info from I-T, ED

The honey trap episode has again hogged the limelight, after a list of people associated with the case was presented to the high court in a sealed envelope.

The high court is set to hear the case on Thursday when the SIT will put up the status report of inquiry.

The names, the SIT has submitted to the court in a sealed envelope, have kicked up a row.

Important information, found in the electronic equipment recovered from the women involved in the case, was deleted during the inquiry.

The names of some people who were associated with those women were never brought to light.

For that reason, the Income Tax Department has never given correct information about the case, despite an order of the high court.