Honey Trap Case: SIT keeps away info from I-T, ED

The honey trap episode has again hogged the limelight, after a list of people associated with the case was presented to the high court in a sealed envelope.
The high court is set to hear the case on Thursday when the SIT will put up the status report of inquiry.
The names, the SIT has submitted to the court in a sealed envelope, have kicked up a row.
Important information, found in the electronic equipment recovered from the women involved in the case, was deleted during the inquiry.
The names of some people who were associated with those women were never brought to light.
For that reason, the Income Tax Department has never given correct information about the case, despite an order of the high court.
According to sources in I-T and ED, the high court had ordered that the SIT should share information about the episode with the tax officials, but it did not happen.
The audio and video clips, laptops, mobile phones and electronic equipment recovered from the women were not given to the income-tax department, sources said.
Many people had links with Shweta Swapni Jain, Shweta Vijay Jain, Barkha Soni Bhatnagar and Arati Rai, sources said.
Apart from politicians, many bureaucrats were associated with the honey trap episode.
SIT has mentioned the names of only six IAS officers and a politician in its reports, but their number may be very high, sources said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)