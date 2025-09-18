 HLL & Canteen Operator Each Fined ₹10K For Poor Hygiene At Indore's MY Hospital
Under the ongoing SwachhtaUtsav launched across Madhya Pradesh, a special cleanliness inspection was conducted at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing SwachhtaUtsav launched across Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a special cleanliness inspection was conducted at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital on Thursday.

The inspection was led by DrArvind Ghanghoria, Dean of MGM Medical College, along with Superintendent Dr Basant Nigwal and senior officials.

During the round, the Dean inspected various parts of the hospital premises, including the campus, wards, canteen, and building facilities. He expressed serious concern over the unhygienic conditions in several areas.

As a result, he imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on HLL, the company responsible for hospital sanitation, for failing to maintain proper cleanliness. Similarly, the hospital canteen operator was fined Rs 10,000 for neglecting hygiene standards in food preparation and storage areas.

Dr Ghanghoria carried out a detailed floor-to-floor inspection, from the ground floor to the sixth floor. He directed HLL to ensure daily cleaning records, provide an attendant sheet, and maintain proper sanitation reports.

He also instructed the company to install protective nets at the dialysis unit on the sixth floor to prevent pigeons from entering, and to thoroughly clean ducts, basement floors, and window areas.

Additionally, the Dean directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the renovation of toilets, washrooms, and ducts on the first floor by October 5, 2025.

PWD engineers and contractors assured the Dean that the work would be finished within the given timeline.The inspection team included SDM Indore Pradeep Soni and others.

