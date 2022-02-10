Hijab Row: Objectionable posters put up in Ujjain, FIR filed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst Hijab row in Karnataka, objectionable posters were put up in various localities of Ujjain, sources said on Thursday.

Police have removed all posters and registered a case against unidentified miscreants.

According to reports, the posters were put up on walls of various residential localities as well as collectorate office's wall.

The posters came to the fore on Thursday morning when local residents noticed them. They immediately informed the police.

In the posters, the miscreants targeted a particular community and advocated for Hijab and Burqa, terming it as honour for women.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Satendra Kumar Shukla said that the posters were put up to disturb harmony and peace of the city. “We are trying to establish the identities of the accused with the help of CCTV footage and the accused will be nabbed soon,” Shukla said.

