Here's how Indore celerated Easter on Sunday

Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday, was celebrated by Christians with a twist this year. Since the lockdown has affected every life on our planet and even made it a task for some to earn their daily bread, some families reached out and showed their care with food packets on Sunday.

Easter is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary in 30 AD.

The day is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

And as some of Christian families explain it, ‘no prayer is complete without kindness and intention to help the world’.