Here's how Indore celerated Easter on Sunday

Easter Sunday or Resurrection Sunday, was celebrated by Christians with a twist this year. Since the lockdown has affected every life on our planet and even made it a task for some to earn their daily bread, some families reached out and showed their care with food packets on Sunday.
Easter is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary in 30 AD.
The day is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.
And as some of Christian families explain it, ‘no prayer is complete without kindness and intention to help the world’.
The colourful celebrations of Easter as Christ comes back to life in the form of light began with prayers for covid-19 patients. An important part of Easter traditions is the communion service conducted by the Pope in St Peter's Square in the Vatican City, Italy.
Normally, thousands of people from all over the world go to it to celebrate Easter Day. This year, the service did not have a gathering, but was telecasted.
Most Christian families attended the service on the live feed. Further, families even attended the ceremonies conducted in local churches, which was telecasted on social media.
Some Christian families that gave their own fun twist to Easter celebrations shared their stories with our readers to make them smile during these tough times:
Spreading the light of positivity
While every family prayed to Christ and hoped that the day would help the world in winning the fight with covid-19, a trio took the initiative of spreading positivity with their prayers.
Three youngsters Gloriya Joseph, Cynthiya Joseph and Xavier Joseph started their day with lighting the candle for Christ. Further, they attempted to light the candle for many lives by spreading out positive messages and takes through various communication channels.
Quoting the importance of family, beauty of Indore and other positive ideas, the trio floated memes and messages for the world to become more positive.
Online Gaming & Showering Care
Having a sweeter celebrations with homemade cakes and savouries, Fredrick family had a nice twist as men took over the kitchen and let the women take a break. Working together, the entire family attempted to make the most of the day.
While keeping social distance was essential, no fest is complete without family, explained Franklin Fredrick. “We coordinated and decided to have a virtual hangout together,” he said.
The entire family gathered to play games online together to have their fun family time. “It was not the same, but a very special feeling to be connected to our loved ones,” Fleming Fredrick said.
Lesson from the lord, Help people
In tough times, Christ gives us a message to become warriors and even possible saviours. Learning from the life of Christ, some families headed by David, Mark, Rajeshwar, Julius, Sofia and Rahul spent their day in preparing and packing food for underprivileged households.
The entire gathering enjoyed preparing food and further packing together and felt it was the best way to celebrate. “To be able to help someone is the biggest privilege and Christ always taught us to help and respect everyone,” David said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)