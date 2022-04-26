HEAT TOLL: Chhoti Bilawali, Limbodi ponds dry out, Yashwant Sagar's water level falls by 4 feet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhoti Bilawali and Limbodi ponds, which are among seven big water bodies in the district, have dried out complete due to scorching heat and rising temperature.

While Chhoti Bilawali’s depth is 12 feet, Limbodi pond fills up to 16 feet during monsoon.

Similarly, the level of water in Yashwant Sagar, the biggest pond in Indore district, has come down by four feet.

The total capacity of this pond is 19 feet but the water level has come down to 15 feet. Yashwant Sagar supplies 30 MLD of water in western parts of the city. This is the maximum supply of water from any pond in the district.

Water level of other major ponds in the district has also decreased. Level of water in Badi Bilawali, whose capacity is 34 feet, has declined to 20.9 feet.

The level of water in Bada Sirpur has declined from 16 feet to 9.9 feet whereas in Chhota Sirpur the level has reached from 14 feet to 11.8 feet.

Likewise, the water level in Pipliyapala has come down from 22 feet to 15.6 feet.

Pond Total Capacity Current Level

Yashwant Sagar 19 feet 15 feet

Badi Bilawali 34 feet 20.9 feet

Chhoti Bilawali 12 feet 0 feet

Bada Sirpur 16 feet 9.9 feet

Chhota Sirpur 14 feet 11.8 feet

Pipliyapala 22 feet 15.6 feet

Limbodi 16 feet 0 feet

