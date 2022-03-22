Hatpipliya: Student writes to CM over pending college fees

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A poor but meritorious student of Aurbindo Nursing College, Indore has written a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after being unable to pay her college fees.

The student named Arti Ratoli, a native of Hatpipliya, is currently pursuing a nursing course from Aurbindo Nursing College, Indore. Owing to the financial crunch in her family, she had earlier sought financial help for further studies from former education minister Deepak Joshi in 2017.

Following this, she took admission in Aurbindo Nursing College in Indore and also submitted relevant mark sheets and transfer letters at the college at the time of admission. But after the election in 2018, Joshi ceased to be the education minister and the student did not receive any assistance.

She also discussed her plight with the current MLA but in vain, she had even applied for an education loan, but it was not approved. She claimed that college will not allow her to sit in the examination if she is unable to pay her fees. Finally, after losing hope, she then decided to write a letter to the state CM requesting that financial help be provided at the earliest.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:27 PM IST