Hatpipliya: Congress leader resigns over denial of ticket to wife

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The spokesperson of the Congress party Rajkishor Jaiswal submitted his resignation letter from the party to the district Congress president.

According to information, his wife Kiran Raj Kishore Jaiswal who was a strong contender for the post of councillor of Congress from ward number 13, Hatpipliya didn't get the election tickets. This led to Rajkishore submitting his resignation.

In his letter, he addressed the state Congress president Kamal Nath and said that he and his family have been serving Congress for years and yet the party meted out step-motherly treatment to them.

He added that his wife was the deserving candidate for the post of city councillor from ward number 13, Hatpipliya, but the district Congress organisation did not give her any chance to contest the elections. He is very upset about the behaviour of the party and will not be able to continue as a Congress worker and has resigned from all posts and membership of the Congress.

Read Also Hatpipliya: Vehicle to spread LPG safety awareness launched