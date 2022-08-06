Harsud: Har Ghar Tiranga awareness rally organised

Harsud (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness vehicle rally was taken out in New Harsud-Chhanera, Khandwa by the administrative officers and dignitaries on Saturday regarding the 'Har Ghar Tirangga' campaign being run on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence.

Under the campaign, the Tricolour will be hoisted at every house on Independence Day. The vehicle rally started from Sant Bukhardas Baba Mandir Chhanera at 10.30 am and reached the joint office at New Harsud via Main Road Chhanera, Feelgud Square, Ghoshi Mohalla Square, and ended at Bhairav Chowk.

SDM Dalip Kumar, SDOP Ravindra Vaskale, CMO Milan Patel, Harsud MLA representative Kamal Khandelwal, Municipal Council MLA representative Ramniwas Patel, Municipal Council vice president Farid Khan along with a large number of government officials-employees and dignitaries took part in the vehicle rally.

Harsud: Tiranga rally taken out by students

Harsud Government College and Chhanera High School took out an awareness vehicle rally regarding "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan" in their respective regions on Saturday. It was organised to promote the campaign and to promote a sense of patriotism among citizens. College students took out the rally at 11: 00 am in Harsud. Similarly, the rally traversed the streets of Chhanera by school-going students at 3:00 pm.