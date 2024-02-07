Harda Fire: District Admin Springs Into Action

Alirajpur has not a single licensed firecracker seller

In the wake of the tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Harda, Alirajpur district administration has sprung into action and conducted a series of raids on firecracker shops and warehouses across the district.

Amid the ongoing and increasingly intensifying investigations against illegal firecracker factories, police found out that the city has not a single licensed firecracker seller.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, collector Abhay Arvind Bedekar initiated stringent measures to address the issue of illegal firecracker selling across the district. The team conducted raids on Raksa Road.

Accompanied by SP Rajesh Vyas, SDM Tapish Pandey, SDOP Ashwin Kumar and police personnel, a joint team conducted thorough inspections in various areas including Alirajpur, Jobat and Nanpur. During the raids, it was discovered that firecracker vendors were operating without any permanent licence, a complete violation of safety regulations. Even establishments such as grocery and general stores were found to be unlawfully selling firecrackers. Consequently, a substantial quantity of firecrackers was confiscated.

Collector Bedekar said that temporary licenses were granted during festivals like Diwali. Intensive investigation continues in other areas too.

Vendors reprimanded for lack of safety measures

Burhanpur: On Wednesday, Burhanpur SDM Palliv Puranik and CSP Gaurav Patil along with their teams inspected the shops and warehouses of firecracker sellers located in Daryapur and Mordand Khurd village.

During the inspection, officials reprimanded the licensed vendors for finding a lack of fire safety measures. They instructed them to keep a sufficient quantity of sand, water and firefighting equipment.

Apart from this, they expressed displeasure at some places over storage capacity, current stock, licence number, etc not being written outside the shop. The SDM said that the required information should be displayed outside the shop within 24 hours. So that the officials coming for investigation can get information.

During this time, Sai Cracker, Papa Cracker, etc were also examined. The stock in most of the shops was within the approved capacity. Officials have not found any major flaws in any place.

Earlier, district collector Bhavya Mittal had asked both the SDMs to investigate the twelve licensed vendors and manufacturers present in the district and submit the report by Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, SDM Pallavi Puranik and Nimbola police station in-charge and other officers inspected the firecracker manufacturing factory of Aditya Prajapati operating in Nimbola area. During this time it was found that this factory is located in the wilderness, far away from the residential colony and adequate security arrangements have been made.

This is the biggest factory in the district. However, till now the information about the safety equipment etc given to the workers working in this factory has not been revealed. On Wednesday, SDM Nepanagar Ajmer Singh Gaur and other officials also inspected four establishments falling under their jurisdiction.

Action against illegal firecracker units ordered

Mandsaur: The district administration sprung into action against illegal firecracker units across the district. Collector Dilip Kumar Yadav ordered all SDMs of the district to immediately inspect firecracker factories and warehouses in their sub-divisional areas.

Instructions were given that all security-related measures should be checked and ensured in firecracker factories and warehouses. The collector also gave instructions that the legality of these firecracker factories and warehouses should also be examined. The deadline for submitting the investigative report has been set at 24 hours.

Critics have pointed out a historical trend of overlooking regulatory lapses until tragedies occur, exposing systemic shortcomings.

Municipal inspector holds meeting with sellers

Khetia: Municipal inspector Sunita Mandloi held a meeting of the firecracker sellers of the city. During the meeting, the firecracker sellers said that most of the firecrackers brought for sale on Diwali have been sold. Inspector Mandloi instructed the sellers to make necessary security arrangements and not to keep a stock of firecrackers. She warned them of strict action in case of a stock of firecrackers.HARDA ACCIDENT: District admin springs into action.

Collector, SP inspect warehouses

Amjhera: Collector Priyank Mishra and SP Manoj Kumar Singh on Wednesday inspected a warehouse of gelatine rods in Sultanpur village of Sardarpur tehsil. Collector Mishra has instructed all the SDMs and revenue staff of the district to inspect firecracker factories and warehouses in their respective areas and ensure security-related measures. A team of concerned sub-divisional magistrates, officers and police will be sent to investigate and inspect the permanent and temporary firecracker manufacturing storage units located in the district as per the prescribed norms.

'Ensure all sort of safety measures'

Ratlam: Collector Bhaskar Lakshakar on Wednesday inspected the firecrackers and LPG cylinder godowns. He directed that all the LPG cylinder godowns must be shifted to such places where there is no dwelling. SP Rahul Lodha and district administration and police officials accompanied him.

An official press release informed that while checking the security measures adopted by the respective godown owners of firecrackers and LPG godowns, the collector strictly directed that all sorts of safety measures must be adopted and safety rules must be followed. He said that in the interest of common people safety measures must be ensured. He instructed them to ensure all sorts of safety measures. Directives were also issued to make proper entries at the PESO portal.

The district administration and police officials inspected the fire-quelling equipment and the availability of water and other materials to quell the fire. They also inspected bills and registers available at the godowns.

The collector issued directives to the officials that close and continued watch should be kept on the firecrackers and gas agency godowns and perpetual inspection should be carried out.