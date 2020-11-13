Happy Children’s Day & Happy Diwali: Boys clean, Girls shoot; goodbye to gender bias in 2020

Indore: This Diwali is special and unique, one that we will not only remember for lights, decorations and presents. The year 2020 has been a lesson of learnings and transformations and so is Diwali.

Learning the basic and most important lessons of life, children have explored their talents and skills as they study from home and celebrate Diwali.

During Diwali, a positive trend that was seen was seen in families working to raise every child as one without gender bias.

Celebrating Children’s Day and a hope that the lesson for equality stays with us even in 2021, we bring a bird’s view of the inspiring changes in Children this year.

Sharing their tales, little ones talk about their experiences and lessons, where they grew beyond biases.