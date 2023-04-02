H3N2: No report received even after more than seven days

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of health department and district administration that they would be ready to deal with H3N2 cases were exposed when city officials didn’t even receive the report of the samples of two suspected cases of H3N2, even after more than seven days.

According to health department officials, they sent the samples of two suspected patients on March 24 to the government medical college in Bhopal but haven’t received the reports yet.

“Samples of two suspected patients including a 51-year-old female, who was admitted to a private hospital, and a 64-year-old male patient, kept in home isolation, were sent. We are still waiting for the reports but the patients have received the symptomatic treatment and are recovering well,” a health official said.