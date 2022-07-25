Guna: With five rebels join BJP, party stake for president post further strengthened

Representational Pic | FP

FP News Service

Guna (Madhya Pradesh)

With the race to elect the district panchayat president intensified, both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party starts revoking the suspension of its party workers those who managed to win the elections.

In this series, the BJP on Sunday revoked the suspension of five independent winners who contested the elections against the party-authorised candidates and emerged winners.

Party revoked the suspension of Radha Kushwaha who won the election from Ward 1, Sushila Kushwaha from Ward 12, Ajab Bai Lodha from Ward 19, Neeta Shivnarayan Kushwaha from Ward 29, Raju Ojha from Ward 22 in the presence of the state panchayat minister and MLA Gopilal Jatav, district president Gajendra Sikarwar.

With this, now the BJP has 24 councillors; at the same time, BJP’s stake in the president's post further strengthened. This year, out of 37 wards of Guna Municipality, independent candidates have won in six wards, while 19 candidates of the BJP and 12 of Congress have won the elections.

Notably, BJP revoked the suspension of these five councillors barely 22 days after they were expelled from the party membership for 6 years by the BJP for contesting the civic elections against the party candidate.

Party took action against them on July 2 after they denied revoking their nominations.

On July 6, the voting for Guna Municipality was held. After the ticket was finalized, 14 BJP workers filed their nominations against the party candidate.

On July 2, District President Gajendra Sikarwar expelled 14 such workers from the membership of the party for six years. These included workers contesting elections in many wards.