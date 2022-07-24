Guna: JAYS demands justice for tribal woman set ablaze

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Led-by Jay Adivasi Yuva Sangh (JAYS), scores of tribals from the five-tribal dominating states in the country thronged Guna’s Dusshera ground seeking justice for Rampyari Bai, a tribal woman who was set ablaze by a group of men over a land dispute on July 2, while she was alone at her agriculture field.

Tribal leaders said that they came to Guna to get justice for the deceased Rampyari and her family.

With thousands of tribals from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh thronging the town, local administration and police were on high alert to deal with any untoward incident.

The tribals of Bamori also joined the movement. The tribals claimed that the biggest issue is that the dabangs (influential people ) have occupied the lands of tribals. The lands of those tribals should be freed.

The family of the deceased Rampyari had also reached Guna

Rampyari of Dhanoria village kept fighting with the dabangs to get her land, but in the end the accused burnt her alive on the farm by pouring diesel. . Tribals are demanding from the government that the son of the deceased Rampyari should be given a government job and compensation of Rs one crore to the family members.