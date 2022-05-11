Guna: Teak wood worth Rs 80L seized

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department on Wednesday conducted a raid under Manohar police station limits in Binaganj village of Guna district and confiscated around 4000 illegally cut teak wood logs worth Rs 80 lakhs along with a cutter machine.

The following action was taken jointly by the forest department of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Ranger forest officer under Binaganj forest department Sourabh Dwivedi said that acting on a tip off, forest officials busted a teak wood smuggling operation where around 4000 teak wood logs and a wood cutter machine were seized under Manohar Police station limits. Teak wood were illegally cut and smuggled to Rajasthan incessantly. Further investigation into the matter was on.

Notably, illegal timber traders were destroying the forest cover in the Binaganj area and operations were being conducted regularly to nab accused.

