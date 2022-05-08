Guna: Rural development minister lays foundations of projects worth Rs 6.42 cr

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya on Sunday laid the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects worth Rs 6.42 Cr here in the Bamori Area of Guna district.

On this occasion, Sisodiya said that it is a big day for speeding up the development of the region. Development projects which are launched today, would go a long way in solving the water shortage faced by the residents and result in easy availability of drinking water. He further added that the approval for setting up a CM Rise school in Fatehgarh has been granted with an aim to support the traditional teaching-learning process enabling students to perform better academically. This will further give new impetus to the development of the area.

Under the State Rural Connectivity Project, Sisodiya also laid the foundation stone of a 5.92 KM long road stretch from Fatehgarh Marg to Khuchni to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.80 crore. He also laid the foundation of a computer and IT Lab in Fatehgarh Girls School.

Apart from that, the minister also laid the foundation stones of several development projects including pond disposal, culvert construction and Nal Jal Yojana.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10:56 PM IST