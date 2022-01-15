Guna soon to get State University

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Member of parliament Dr KP Yadav from Guna assured that a separate state university would be opened to encourage educational development in Guna district.

Dr Yadav said so while addressing a symposium on hurdles and its solution in advancement of higher education at Omkar College Guna.

Municipality vice president Raju Yadav presided over the event.

Director of the college, Pradeep Sen coordinated the event, while Madhu Krishnani made a presentation for the separate university.

Dr Pushprag did the topic enforcement in the scheme while Prof Satish Chaturvedi, Murari Sharma, Monu Padon, Girdhari Lal, Abdhesh Srivastava also made meaningful interventions. Anand Mangal feted the guests.

