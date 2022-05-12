Guna: Sahariya tribal submits memo to district collector for clean drinking water scarcity

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing water scarcity in remote areas across the state, scores of Sahariya tribal from Dhanoriya village in Guna district rushed to the district collector with their plight pertaining to non-availability of clean drinking water in their village.

Led by the representative of Saharia women, Geetabai said that about 30 families lived in huts in Dhanoriya village and there was a lot of water problem. They had to walk around four kilometres daily to fetch water.

Geeta Bai said that in exchange for water, they had to work in upper-caste families and once they worked for 20 to 25 days, then they got water for a month. She further said that this barter system had been going on in the village for a long time and once the summer season reached its peak, they had no option, but to work at upper caste places.

On the other hand, If they did not wish to work, then they had to pay Rs 4,000 to get water for a month.

Nonetheless, Guna district collector Frank Noble A accepted a memorandum and assured them of a speedy solution.

