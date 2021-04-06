Guna: Prohibition on processions, fairs and public gatherings comes into force in view of Covid spread

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing number of corona cases in the district, district administration has ordered to prohibit processions, public gatherings and fairs under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC), 1973.

Guna district recorded 42 new corona cases on Monday. So far, the district has registered 1,848 novel coronavirus cases. In all, 1,636 people were discharged while 27 people died of the disease. At present, 185 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

District collector Kumar Purshottam has banned all kinds of processions taken out on festivals, public gatherings and fairs. Only 50 people are allowed at religious functions, public gatherings, weddings while only 20 people are allowed in funeral processions.

All the educational institutions including coaching classes, swimming pools, cinemas and gyms are closed. Hotels and restaurants are allowed to offer takeaway meals.

In case any institution or person is found violating the rules, action will be taken under Sections 2 and 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.