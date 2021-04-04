Guna: Deepak Sharma wins bronze medal in National Para Olympic Wheelchair Fencing Championship

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Sharma has won the bronze medal in 13th National Para Olympic Wheelchair Fencing Championship 2020-21, which was held in Karnal in Harayana from March 26-28. The competition was organised by Haryana State Fencing Association. Deepak is resident of Mayana village in in Guna district.

Chhattisgarh Wheelchair Fencing Association president DR Sahu, secretary DK Sahu and coach Vivek Yadav provided an opportunity to Deepak to play for Chhattisgarh. Deepak Sharma said there is no wheelchair fencing association in Madhya Pradesh and he took part in the national competition through Chhattisgarh Wheelchair Fencing Association.

Association secretary DK Sahu said that more than 200 players from 20 states participated in this national competition. Deepak Sharma won the bronze medal in his first attempt without practicing it. Deepak has given credit of his victory to his parents and to all the officials of Chhattisgarh Wheelchair Fencing Association and the players of the team.